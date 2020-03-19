UrduPoint.com
EGA, Abu Dhabi Ports To Train Young Emiratis In Shipping And Logistics

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) Emirates Global Aluminium, EGA, and Abu Dhabi Ports have partnered together to train young UAE nationals for roles in shipping and logistics at the two companies.

Training will focus on key aspects of shipping and logistics such as ship operations and management, port and terminal management, international trade, supply chain and chartering.

Abu Dhabi Ports will oversee the training at the Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, its dedicated regional centre for excellence in maritime and logistics education based in Musaffah.

The academy which opened in 2014, equips and qualifies future marine cadets with the relevant skills and expertise needed to enjoy a rich and fulfilling career within the shipping and logistics industry.

EGA runs one of the largest shipping and logistics operations of any UAE business, moving some [23 million] tonnes of raw materials around the world and making some 10,000 shipments of metal to customers in over 50 countries each year.

Commenting on the collaboration, Captain Maktoum Al Houqani, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, said, "Thanks to our collaboration with strategic partners, Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy continues to grow and advance its offering. Our first-of-its-kind institution in the region is committed to empowering UAE nationals through the best logistics training programmes available on the market. We are confident that our state-of-the-art facilities and internationally accredited programmes will ensure EGA is bolstered by the world’s future leaders in logistics."

For his part, Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of EGA, said, "Shipping and logistics is a key enabler for EGA’s business as well as our broader economy. This partnership with Abu Dhabi Ports will help us develop more young people to take roles in this challenging and important field, contributing to the development of our company and country."

EGA employs around 100 people in shipping and logistics roles, including some 50 UAE nationals.

