Open Menu

EGA And Japan's ITOCHU Sign MoU On Aluminium Production Growth

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 11:00 PM

EGA and Japan&#039;s ITOCHU sign MoU on aluminium production growth

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and ITOCHU Corporation of Japan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate on aluminium production growth, decarbonisation, and the development of UAE industries in EGA’s supply chain.

The agreement was signed at the Japan-UAE business Forum in Abu Dhabi, witnessed by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

EGA’s relationship with ITOCHU stretches back to the 1980s, with the Japanese company marketing EGA’s metal to customers in Japan and Japanese companies’ operations abroad.

The new agreement builds on an MoU signed late last year in Tokyo to leverage both companies' industrial capabilities in opportunities that complement EGA’s existing operations in the UAE.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said, “EGA and ITOCHU have worked together for decades, and our partnership has been an important part of the trade relationship between the UAE and Japan. We look forward to expanding this partnership further, to the benefit of our companies and both nations.”

Keita Ishii, President and Chief Operating Officer of ITOCHU Corporation, said, “The commercial relationship between ITOCHU and the UAE is amongst the most significant our two nations share. Our goal now is to deepen our work together to help meet the growing demand for aluminium over the decades ahead.”

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business UAE Company Abu Dhabi Tokyo Japan Agreement Share

Recent Stories

FAB logs net profit of AED 8.1 bn in H1 2023

FAB logs net profit of AED 8.1 bn in H1 2023

2 minutes ago
 Kirby Confirms US Cluster Munitions for Ukraine De ..

Kirby Confirms US Cluster Munitions for Ukraine Deployed in Field

5 minutes ago
 US Relayed Message to N. Korea That Private Crosse ..

US Relayed Message to N. Korea That Private Crossed Border on His Own - State De ..

5 minutes ago
 Kirby Says Expects Additional US Aid Package for U ..

Kirby Says Expects Additional US Aid Package for Ukraine in Coming Days

5 minutes ago
 RAKEZ hosts insightful B2B community event on expl ..

RAKEZ hosts insightful B2B community event on exploring the digital landscape

17 minutes ago
 BAP to fully participate in general elections

BAP to fully participate in general elections

9 minutes ago
FIA taking action against PTI's chief for not retu ..

FIA taking action against PTI's chief for not returning cipher to concern depart ..

9 minutes ago
 EIH Ethmar International Holding acquires stake in ..

EIH Ethmar International Holding acquires stake in Nirvana Holding

17 minutes ago
 New Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Not The End of It,' US ..

New Anti-Russia Sanctions 'Not The End of It,' US Exploring More Options - White ..

9 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thankful to Allah ov ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thankful to Allah over acquittal in "false" money ..

13 minutes ago
 Police get 5-day remand of brother accused of thre ..

Police get 5-day remand of brother accused of three sisters' murder

13 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Release FBI Form Alleging Biden Famil ..

US Lawmakers Release FBI Form Alleging Biden Family Bribery Scheme in Ukraine - ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East