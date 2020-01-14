EGA attains highest-ever Emiratisation rate, focus on youth recruitment

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) Emirates Global Aluminium, EGA, the largest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas, today announced that it finished 2019 with the highest rate of Emiratisation in the 40-year history of the company through a focus on attracting and developing talented youth.

Some 39.8 percent of in-focus roles at EGA are now held by UAE Nationals, the company revealed.

Almost 150 UAE Nationals joined EGA during 2019, with the average age of new joiners was 24.

More than 1,100 UAE Nationals work at EGA in total, and some 840 of these employees are under the age of 35.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, EGA’s Chief Executive Officer, said today, "EGA is a national industrial champion and we are proud that so many talented young people chose to join our company in 2019. Our commitment to new joiners is as it has been for decades - to provide opportunities to enable you to reach your full potential. Our success as a company depends on the skills and commitment of our people."

EGA has focused on the recruitment and development of talented young people for decades.

Seven members of EGA’s Executive Committee originally joined as fresh graduates in the 1980s. Today more than 100 graduate trainees are typically enrolled in EGA’s 18-month graduate training programme at any time. These trainees then go on to occupy permanent, leading roles in the organisation.

The company also runs national trainee schemes for school leavers to develop technical skills to enable them to work in operational roles in EGA’s smelters and power plants.

Around 2,500 staff attend management training courses each year, from graduates to executive leaders.

EGA’s technical training programmes are also recognised and accredited, by the local accrediting body the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

As a company operating in a heavy industry, EGA is a particularly significant employer of professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics related disciplines, employing more than 1,500 professionals in these fields including over 500 UAE Nationals.