UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EGA Begins Planting 10,000 Mangroves In Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 03:30 PM

EGA begins planting 10,000 mangroves in Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) today began planting 10,000 mangroves in Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary in partnership with the "One Billion Tree-Planting Initiative".

Mangroves, which grow in tidal areas of the coast, are an important native tree species in the UAE.

Studies show that mangroves sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere up to four times as effective as a rainforest. The trees also protect coastal areas from erosion and contribute to the sustainability of coastal ecosystems.

EGA and the One Billion Tree-Planting Initiative have engaged experts from the Emirates Marine Environmental Group, Dubai’s oldest NGO, to plant the mangrove saplings to ensure the young trees will thrive.

The Initiative is a global campaign spearheaded by the UAE to plant one billion trees around the world by the end of 2025, improving lives and livelihoods whilst also helping tackle climate change.

One innovative feature of the campaign, delivered in partnership with EcoMatcher, a Hong Kong-based benefit or "B" corporation, is its use of blockchain technology to track tree planting accurately and transparently and to measure carbon sequestration achieved.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, CEO of EGA, said, "Mangroves are a beautiful part of our natural environment in the UAE. They also have a potentially important role in capturing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. We are pleased to partner with the One Billion Tree-Planting Initiative to plant mangroves down the coast from our Jebel Ali plant in Dubai.

"Aluminium plays an important role in the development of a more sustainable society, but it also matters how sustainably it is made. At EGA we are committed to reducing the greenhouse gas emissions from our industrial activities and we have already made considerable progress. Offsetting emissions we cannot eliminate from human activity will be an important part of the global solution to climate change over the decades ahead."

The One Billion Tree-Planting Initiative aims to reach 21 countries by the end of this year and individuals can play a part alongside companies and other organisations.

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Dubai Young Progress Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

Various cities of Punjab, Sindh witness shortage o ..

15 minutes ago

China-Europe freight train adds new route to Germa ..

1 minute ago

Rs 972m for three big projects in Kot Addu in budg ..

1 minute ago

Indian army now called 'Modi ki Sena' for its clos ..

1 minute ago

Four held with narcotics in sialkot

1 minute ago

Thailand's self-developed COVID-19 vaccine begins ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.