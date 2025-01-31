Open Menu

EGA Certified To Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Chain Of Custody Standard

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 09:01 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2025) Emirates Global Aluminium has been certified to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Chain of Custody Standard for its facilities in the UAE.

The certification sets requirements for the tracking and accounting of responsibly-produced raw materials and metal throughout the value chain, from mine to consumer. It complements the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Performance Standard, which certifies facilities for their sustainability performance.

EGA’s UAE facilities source some raw materials from upstream suppliers certified to the ASI Performance Standard and Chain of Custody.

This enables EGA to now produce a proportion of ASI
Chain of Custody certified aluminium, providing customers with access to ASI Chain of Custody certified aluminium.

All of EGA’s mining, refining and smelting facilities sites around the world are certified to the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative’s Performance Standards, with the exception of the recently acquired Spectro Alloys.

