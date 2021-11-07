UrduPoint.com

EGA Completes Al Taweelah Smelter Expansion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 12:15 PM

EGA completes Al Taweelah smelter expansion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2021) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) today announced the completion of an expansion to the company’s Al Taweelah smelter in Abu Dhabi.

The expansion added 66 new reduction cells in total to the three potlines at Al Taweelah, boosting production capacity by some 78,000 tonnes of hot metal per year at one of the largest aluminium smelters in the world.

All the new reduction cells have been built using EGA technology developed in the UAE. EGA has used its own technology in every smelter expansion since the 1990s and has retrofitted all its older production lines.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, EGA Chief Executive Officer, said, "The completion of this expansion project adds to our production capacity amid strong demand for aluminium as the world builds back better from COVID-19.

The expansion was delivered below budget and on schedule, and with zero injuries leading to time of work.

"All 2,843 reduction cells at EGA use our own efficient technology developed in the UAE, an important source of competitive advantage and pride for us as a leader in the global aluminium industry."

The expansion to Al Taweelah was completed in three phases. The first phase was commissioned in April, and the second in July. The final phase saw the installation of 14 new reduction cells at Potline 3.

EGA has developed its own aluminium smelting technology for more than 25 years.

Related Topics

World Technology Budget UAE Company Abu Dhabi April July All From Industry

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US an ..

Sultan Al Jaber visits pavilions of Austria, US and Kuwait at Expo 2020 Dubai

4 minutes ago
 President issues Federal Decrees on National Emerg ..

President issues Federal Decrees on National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Mana ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Cycling is a big part of Abu Dhabi&#039 ..

UAE Press: Cycling is a big part of Abu Dhabi&#039;s future

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 7th November 2021

4 hours ago
 Peter Sagan wins first Giro d&#039;Italia Criteriu ..

Peter Sagan wins first Giro d&#039;Italia Criterium at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.