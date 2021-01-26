UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EGA Completes Major Periodic Refurbishment Of Al Taweelah Potline 3

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:15 PM

EGA completes major periodic refurbishment of Al Taweelah Potline 3

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) Emirates Global Aluminium has announced it completed a major periodic refurbishment of its Potline 3 at Al Taweelah, one of the longest and most productive potlines in the world.

The reduction cells (or ‘pots’) in which aluminium is smelted require re-lining after several years of production.

During the refurbishment of the 444 reduction cells in Potline 3, EGA installed steel collector bars with copper inserts, designed within the company to improve performance.

Copper is highly conductive of electricity. Its use in the collector bars reduces power consumption and unit greenhouse gas emissions, and enables increased productivity as the reduction cells can be run at a higher amperage. As extra voltage becomes available in the power-supply system, this will also open opportunities to install additional pots in the same circuit.

Reduction cells elsewhere across EGA’s sites at Al Taweelah and Jebel Ali are also being upgraded as part of their potlines’ ongoing re-lining processes.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, EGA’s Chief Executive Officer, said, "Aluminium is one of the most essential materials needed to build a more sustainable future. At EGA, we are committed to finding every way to enhance the sustainability, energy efficiency and safety of our aluminium production process. We will leave no stone unturned and take every opportunity to make even small improvements like this.

"

EGA’s safety performance throughout the three-year potline refurbishment compares favourably to global industry benchmarks. From 2018 to 2020, EGA recorded zero lost-time injuries on the project. There were no injuries leading to time off work anywhere in EGA last year, and EGA’s overall incident rate was 66 percent lower than the global industry average according to the most recent figures issues for 2019 by the International Aluminium Institute.

First commissioned in 2014, EGA’s Al Taweelah Potline 3 was built using the company’s UAE-developed DX+ technology, which is among the most efficient aluminium-smelting technologies in the world.

DX+ reduction cells are large, which makes them efficient to operate. Some 0.81 work hours are required to produce each tonne of aluminium using DX+ technology, compared to 1.33 work-hours required when using CD20, EGA’s oldest technology currently still in operation.

EGA has used its own technologies for every smelter expansion since the 1990s, including the development of the Al Taweelah smelter. The company’s older production lines have also been retrofitted with its homegrown technologies.

In 2016, EGA’s smelting technology, DX+ Ultra, became the first UAE-developed industrial core-process technology to be licensed internationally. The technology was used for the expansion of Aluminium Bahrain’s Potline 6, marking a milestone in the development of a UAE knowledge economy.

Related Topics

World Technology Electricity UAE Company Same Bahrain Gas 2016 2018 2019 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,601 new COVID-19 cases, 3,890 reco ..

6 minutes ago

Fazl, Zardari agree to speed up anti-govt  move

20 minutes ago

China's Tianjin targets 6 pct annual GDP growth fo ..

17 minutes ago

Indonesia passes one million coronavirus cases

17 minutes ago

Conte Tells Council of Ministers Plans to Go to Pr ..

17 minutes ago

Portland Mayor Pepper-Sprays Man Confronting Him W ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.