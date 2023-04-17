EGA contributes AED3 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2023) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has announced an AED 3 million contribution to the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, and implement sustainable programmes to fight and eradicate hunger within an institutional framework.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign is seeing a remarkable response from the community, displaying deeply-rooted values of giving and generosity and sending a message of hope and solidarity to underprivileged populations everywhere.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said, “The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign confirms the UAE leadership’s determination to aid and help the needy and vulnerable across dozens of countries, reflecting the UAE’s noble mission. At EGA, we are honoured to join these blessed efforts to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund. EGA’s metal is a major UAE contribution to making modern life possible worldwide, and supporting this national campaign is another way we can contribute to positive progress around the world.”

EGA is the biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, and the company’s metal is the largest made-in-the-UAE export after oil and gas. EGA’s aluminium is shipped to more than 50 countries.

EGA operates aluminium smelters in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, an alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi, and a bauxite mine in the Republic of Guinea in West Africa.

The latest addition to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ projects, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign joins dozens of organisations and institutional initiatives working within five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading education and Knowledge, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities. Such efforts further the impact and sustainability of humanitarian work, instil a culture of hope around the world and support development for a better future.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.