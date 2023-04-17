UrduPoint.com

EGA Contributes AED3 Million In Support Of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 04:45 PM

EGA contributes AED3 million in support of ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2023) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has announced an AED 3 million contribution to the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund, and implement sustainable programmes to fight and eradicate hunger within an institutional framework.

Organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the campaign is seeing a remarkable response from the community, displaying deeply-rooted values of giving and generosity and sending a message of hope and solidarity to underprivileged populations everywhere.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said, “The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign confirms the UAE leadership’s determination to aid and help the needy and vulnerable across dozens of countries, reflecting the UAE’s noble mission. At EGA, we are honoured to join these blessed efforts to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund. EGA’s metal is a major UAE contribution to making modern life possible worldwide, and supporting this national campaign is another way we can contribute to positive progress around the world.”

EGA is the biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer in the world, and the company’s metal is the largest made-in-the-UAE export after oil and gas. EGA’s aluminium is shipped to more than 50 countries.

EGA operates aluminium smelters in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, an alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi, and a bauxite mine in the Republic of Guinea in West Africa.

The latest addition to Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives’ projects, the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign joins dozens of organisations and institutional initiatives working within five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading education and Knowledge, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities. Such efforts further the impact and sustainability of humanitarian work, instil a culture of hope around the world and support development for a better future.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 9999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users. Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister World Education UAE Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Oil Bank Rashid Progress Guinea UAE Dirham Gas SMS From Billion Million Ramadan

Recent Stories

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as ..

GPSSA highlights importance of budget planning as part of financial planning cam ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras A ..

RAKEZ highlights investment opportunities in Ras Al Khaimah for Russian investor ..

2 hours ago
 Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

Empower upgrades its JBR district cooling plant

2 hours ago
 An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Lau ..

An Eid Surprise - A New Variant of realme C33 Launched in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.