EGA finishes year with highest-ever rate of Emiratisation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) announced on Sunday that the company achieved the highest ever rate of Emiratisation in 2020. Some 42 percent of in-focus roles at EGA are now held by UAE nationals - exceeding the company’s long-standing goal of Emiratising 40 percent of these positions by the end of 2020.

In-focus roles are all those positions that can feasibly be Emiratised. Almost 1,200 UAE nationals now work at EGA, including more than 750 under the age of 35 years old.

"Our success as a company depends on the skills and commitment of our people. In line with 'UAE Vision 2021' we aim to harness the full potential of the UAE's human capital. As a vital industrial company in the UAE, we are proud of the many talented young people who are inspired to contribute to the development of the nation’s industrial sector and knowledge economy by joining EGA and of those who have dedicated their careers to our progress," EGA’s Chief Executive Officer, Abdulnasser bin Kalban, said.

EGA recruits, develops and empowers the next generation of Emirati innovators through its 'Graduate Trainee programme,' which provides recent university graduates specialising in science, technology, engineering and/or mathematics (STEM) and other fields with 18-months of training. EGA equips them with technical know-how necessary to assume permanent, leading positions within the organisation.

EGA’s Executive Committee includes employees who originally joined as fresh graduates.

EGA has also run 'National Training programmes' to prepare young UAE nationals for technical roles in its operations. More than 5,000 UAE Nationals have graduated from the programmes since they were first established in 1982.