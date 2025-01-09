Open Menu

EGA Hires More Than 110 Emirati Women In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2025 | 12:45 PM

EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2025) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) today announced that the company hired 113 Emirati women in 2024, more than half the 220 Emiratis recruited by EGA during the year.

EGA aims that women hold 25 percent of supervisory roles by the end of this year, and 15 percent of all roles by the end of 2026. Currently, women hold 23.3 percent of supervisory roles and 9.6 percent of all roles at the company.

At the end of 2024, EGA’s in-focus Emiratisation rate was 44.3 percent. On a like-for-like basis, EGA has one of the highest Emiratisation rates of any major company considering the high number of industrial positions.

EGA now aims to accelerate in-focus Emiratisation to reach 50 percent by the end of 2027. This means EGA expects to hire up to 600 UAE Nationals over the period.

Some 144 of the 2024 recruits, including 65 of the women, joined EGA’s National Training programmes which prepare high school leavers for technical and administrative positions in the company’s industrial facilities and administration.

The majority of university graduates who joined EGA’s longstanding Graduate Training programme in 2024 were women.

Graduate trainees complete 18 or 24 months of training for supervisory positions in corporate functions or in industrial operations.

For graduate trainees in operations, this includes periods of working shifts in front-line operational roles they will supervise, such as tending reduction cells.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said, “More than 71 percent of our 2024 UAE National recruits joined roles in EGA’s operations, driving forward our vision for excellence and our contribution to achieve the goals of UAE's industrial strategy Operation 300bn. Our unwavering commitment to Emiratisation enables us to capitalise on exceptional UAE National talent to maximise our growth and the economic development of our nation.

Our ambitious Emiratisation goals reflect our role as a leader in national talent development and innovation. We have exceeded our in-focus Emiratisation goals for 2024 and are now aiming to reach 50 percent in-focus Emiratisation rate by 2027.”

In 2024, EGA participated in 14 national career events. This includes major fairs and EGA’s own recruitment drives, such as those conducted with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, Department of Government Enablement, HR Departments of RAK Government and Fujairah Government.

More than 1,300 UAE Nationals work at EGA, with over half under the age of 35.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Dubai Company Women All Government Industry

Recent Stories

EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

2 minutes ago
 Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight mo ..

Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month

32 minutes ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic P ..

47 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring ov ..

ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors

1 hour ago
 Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatric ..

Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new j ..

Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum

11 hours ago
 EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

11 hours ago
 Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai S ..

Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge

12 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable G ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East