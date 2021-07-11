UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EGA Marks 100th Shipload Of Bauxite Exported From Guinea Since GAC Start-up

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

EGA marks 100th shipload of bauxite exported from Guinea since GAC start-up

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) marked on Sunday the 100th shipload of bauxite exported from the Republic of Guinea since the start-up of its wholly-owned bauxite-mining subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation (GAC) in August 2019, according to an EGA press release on Sunday.

EGA uses Capesize vessels to transport much of its bauxite ore. Capesize vessels are up to 300 metres long – more than the length of two football fields – and 50 metres wide. They can carry around 180,000 tonnes of bauxite ore.

In total EGA has exported over 16.4 million dry metric tonnes of bauxite from Guinea so far, which would be enough to fill Wembley Stadium in London more than nine times.

Bauxite is the ore from which aluminium is derived. The aluminium content of all the GAC bauxite exported so far would be enough to makeover three million tonnes of metal, enough to build over 9,000 A380 airliners.

EGA mainly ships bauxite to customers in China and India, but some GAC bauxite is brought to the UAE as feedstock for EGA’s Al Taweelah alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi.

In 2020, GAC’s first full year of production, EGA was the second-biggest third party seller of bauxite in the world.

EGA’s Chief Executive Officer, Abdulnasser bin Kalban, said, "In less than two years since the start-up of GAC, we have established EGA as an important player in the global seaborne merchant bauxite market.

I commend the GAC team for reaching the milestone of 100 ships sailed. We are just beginning, and look forward to growing our production in Guinea further to create more value for EGA and the Guinean economy."

GAC operates a mining concession in Guinea covering an area of more than 690 square kilometres.

Mined ore is loaded onto trains to be taken to the coast. Each train can now carry 11,180 tonnes of bauxite ore, similar to the weight of the Eiffel Tower. So far the trains have made 1,641 return journeys, covering a distance equivalent to more than seven times around the world.

Bauxite ore is transported from GAC’s jetty at the port of Kamsar by self-propelled barges to a trans-shipment point operated in deeper water to accommodate these massive vessels.

The development of GAC cost some $1.4 billion and was one of the largest greenfield investments in Guinea in over four decades.

In operation, the project makes a direct, indirect and induced contribution of some $700 million each year to Guinea’s economy, a 5.5 percent boost to GDP, said the press release.

Related Topics

India Football World Water China UAE Abu Dhabi London Kamsar Guinea August Sunday 2019 2020 Market All From Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Eid Al Adha holiday for federal government begins ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 11, 2021 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

13 hours ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

13 hours ago

Sanjrani condoles demise of Pir Pagara's mother

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.