EGA marks launch of MBZ-SAT constructed with CelestiAL solar aluminium

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) celebrated the landmark launch of MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region which was developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and built using EGA’s CelestiAL solar aluminium.

EGA supplied MBRSC with CelestiAL solar aluminium produced in Jebel Ali. The metal was formed into critical parts for MBZ-SAT by a local EGA partner company.

The collaboration between EGA and MBRSC was a space sector milestone for Make it in the Emirates, supporting the UAE’s Operation 300bn ambition, and the UAE’s goal of being a leader in space exploration.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said, “Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s use of EGA’s CelestiAL solar aluminium for MBZ-SAT shows how sustainable innovation is shaping the future of both space technology and our nation’s industrial ecosystem. EGA was the first company in the world to produce aluminium commercially using solar power, significantly reducing emissions.

We are proud that EGA’s solar aluminium is now heading to the stars.”

Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director-General, MBRSC, said, “The successful launch of MBZ-SAT is a testament to the UAE’s vision of pushing the boundaries of innovation and technological excellence. At MBRSC, we are always committed to contributing to the diversification and growth of the UAE's economy through strategic collaborations. By working with partners such as EGA, we have demonstrated how the coming together of expertise and shared ambitions can drive the nation’s space sector forward. By integrating locally produced components, we are not only enhancing the capabilities of our space missions but also reinforcing the UAE's position as a hub for pioneering advancements and global partnerships.”

MBZ-SAT was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California in the United States. The satellite, named in honour of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is equipped with sophisticated image capture technology capable of generating high resolution and precise imagery.