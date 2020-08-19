UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EGA Marks One Year Since Bauxite Exports Began From Guinea Subsidiary

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

EGA marks one year since bauxite exports began from Guinea subsidiary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) Emirates Global Aluminium, EGA, today marked one year since the first bauxite was exported from its wholly-owned mining subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation, GAC.

In its first year of production, GAC has exported over 6.1 million dry metric tonnes of bauxite ore to customers around the world, whilst maintaining a world-class safety performance.

GAC is on-track to ramp-up to full production, equivalent to some 12 million tonnes per year, by the end of 2020.

The start-up of GAC in August 2019, and first production at EGA’s alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi earlier in 2019, completed EGA’s strategic expansion upstream in the aluminium value chain and internationally.

Throughout the ramp-up, GAC has focused on safety. There have been no injuries leading to time off work in operations since before production began. GAC’s total recordable incident frequency rate, a key measure of safety performance, is 0.61 per million hours worked. This compares to an average 3.4 per million hours in bauxite mining worldwide, according to the International Aluminium Institute.

EGA’s Chief Executive Officer, Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, said, "We are making good progress with the ramp-up of GAC, and performance is in line with our plans. Most importantly, we are maintaining a world-class safety performance during ramp-up, and I commend the GAC team for this achievement.

"

EGA's GAC project was one of the largest greenfield investments in Guinea in the last 40 years, and cost some US$1.4 billion to develop. More than half the funds were provided by the largest greenfield mining project financing ever in Guinea a US$750 million loan from development finance institutions, export credit agencies and international commercial banks.

GAC invests in social and environmental projects in neighbouring communities, including building schools, health centres, supporting livelihood development and educational programmes, and running health awareness campaigns that reach tens of thousands of people.

Once full ramp-up is achieved, GAC is expected to make a direct, indirect and induced economic impact of some US$700 million year over year, which equates to a 5.5 per cent boost to Guinea’s GDP.

GAC uses trains to transport bauxite ore from its mine inland to the coast. Each train is capable of carrying 10,200 tonnes of ore, which is a similar weight to the Eiffel Tower. So far GAC’s trains have made 722 journeys from the mine to the coast.

Bauxite ore is transported from GAC’s jetty at the port of Kamsar by self-propelled barge to a trans-shipment point operated in deeper water. This enables EGA to export bauxite ore from GAC using bulk cargo vessels that are amongst the world’s largest, including Capesize ships.

Related Topics

Loan World Water Abu Dhabi Kamsar Progress Guinea August 2019 2020 From Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Berlin Agreements on Libya Hold for All Parties, I ..

10 seconds ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Infected Mink Farms in Ne ..

11 seconds ago

Police arrest two proclaimed offenders

12 seconds ago

Venezuelan president receives top Turkish diplomat ..

14 seconds ago

All-out efforts to avoid traffic jams

3 minutes ago

EU to Sanction Belarusian Officials Over Violence, ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.