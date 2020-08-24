EGA named ‘Global Aluminium Supplier of the Year’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) Emirates Global Aluminium announced that it has been named for a second time ‘Global Aluminium Supplier of the Year’ by Maxion Wheels, the world’s leading manufacturer of steel and aluminium wheels for passenger, commercial, and specialty vehicles.

Maxion Wheels has used EGA’s metal since 1995 and produces more than 55 million wheels annually, supplying virtually every major automotive brand in the world.

EGA was again heralded for its focus on building mutually-beneficial long-term partnerships, its customer service, and for the reliability of its supply of the high-quality aluminium products Maxion Wheels needs for its manufacturing process.

EGA is the world leader outside China in the production of foundry alloys. This metal is used in the automotive industry to cast vehicle parts and wheels because it is stronger and lighter than steel, improving fuel efficiency whilst maintaining safety.

When announcing EGA as the winner of the top aluminium-supplier award, Maxion Wheels Global Supply Chain Vice President, Giorgio Mariani, said, "EGA is the model of supplier best practice, with a long track record of reliability, flexibility and innovation in providing us with the metal we need, when we need it. Maxion Wheels values EGA’s partnership-based approach, even more so during periods of great challenge for the global automotive industry such as we are experiencing in 2020. EGA is undoubtedly deserving of the Global Aluminium Supplier of the Year Award."

EGA’s Chief Executive Officer Abdulnasser bin Kalban said, "EGA is honoured to be recognised for the second time for our dedication to supplying the high quality metal Maxion Wheels needs to move the world. We look forward to building on this decades-long partnership by continuing to earn Maxion Wheels’ trust as an innovative and competitive global supplier of aluminium."