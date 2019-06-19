EGA sponsors Dubai Sports World for third consecutive year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) Emirates Global Aluminium, EGA, has announced its sponsorship of Dubai Sport World 2019, which offers an indoor sports arena with training facilities to keep residents and visitors fit and active during the hot summer months.

Dubai Sports World, which will run from 19th June to 10th September this year, is organised by Dubai World Trade Centre in association with the Dubai Sports Council.

Khalid Buhumaid, Senior Vice President, Government Relations at EGA, said, "Participating in and supporting Dubai Sports World enables our staff and other people living in the UAE to remain fit, while simultaneously creating awareness around the importance of health and wellness.

This year, the 25,000 square metres indoor air-conditioned venue will offer over 50 pitches for 20 sports including three professional-standard pitches for five-a-side football, three for seven-a-side football and rugby, six basketball courts, three street basketball courts, 18 badminton courts, two tennis courts and a table tennis zone, three volleyball courts, two cricket pitches, cycling and fitness studios, a padel court; and a state-of-the-art gym.

EGA will offer its employees in the UAE more than 150 hours of free access to use the facilities and participate in their favourite sports.