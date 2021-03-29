UrduPoint.com
EGA Team Care For Arabian Gazelle Born At Al Taweelah Site

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) An Arabian sand gazelle fawn that was born in the shadow of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA)’s Al Taweelah aluminum smelter was cared for by an EGA team before mother and baby were released back into the wild.

The fawn was born overnight, and was hidden by its mother in long grass until it was ready to move.

The baby gazelle was spotted alone by EGA’s Fire team during one of their regular patrols. The team checked the fawn’s condition before keeping watch until the mother returned. The team then returned mother and fawn to the safety of EGA’s nearby beach.

Essa Kalantar, Associate Manager in EGA’s Security team, said, "Our patrols are focused on security and fire safety, but we do quite often encounter wildlife venturing near our plant area.

It was a privilege to be able to help this fawn in the first hours of its life and then watch it safely tottering off down our beach with its mother."

EGA is committed to protecting the environment wherever it operates including protecting and conserving local wildlife. Before construction began on EGA’s alumina refinery at Al Taweelah, EGA carefully relocated fauna living on the site.

EGA’s environmental team surveys and protects the nests of critically-endangered Hawksbill turtles that use EGA’s beach at Al Taweelah each year.

