EGA unveils new corporate purpose

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) Emirates Global Aluminium today announced its newly-defined corporate purpose: Together, innovating aluminium to make modern life possible.

By fulfilling its purpose in the years and decades to come, EGA will also achieve its new mission to generate value from mining to metal.

EGA is the world’s largest producer of ‘premium aluminium’, with smelters in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, an alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi, and a bauxite mine and export facilities in the Republic of Guinea.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, EGA’s Chief Executive Officer, said, "We sum up our new purpose in eight simple words: Together, innovating aluminium to make modern life possible. Fulfilling it over the decades ahead will require us to transform our operations and make step-changes in how we contribute to the world and the societies in which we operate, as well as for our people. Becoming an organisation united by a single purpose will enable us to further improve our performance and generate value for our shareholders.

"We have a legacy of more than 40 years of success, and there is much more we can and must do.

We are aiming to address some of the biggest opportunities and challenges our industry faces. This is not the work of a year or two; it is the work of a lifetime. And our purpose requires that we see it through. In the coming months, I look forward to detailing some of the bold aspirations for the future we have as a 7,000-strong team."

EGA was founded as Dubai Aluminium in 1975 by His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum as part of an audacious ambition to transform the prospects of the people of Dubai, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for the development of the UAE.

In the generation since, EGA has taken the UAE from a country that produced no aluminium to the fifth largest aluminium-producing nation in the world.

EGA, and the aluminium industry around it, today accounts for 1.4 per cent of the UAE’s economy and 1-in-100 UAE jobs.

In Guinea, EGA’s Guinea Alumina Corporation was the largest greenfield mining investment in 40 years and in production it contributes some 5.5 per cent of Guinea’s economy.