Open Menu

EGA’s 'Engineer The Future' Programme Reaches Over 6,700 School Students In 2022-2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 01:00 AM

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school students in 2022-2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2023) Emirates Global Aluminium announced today that the company’s “Engineer the Future” programme has reached more than 6,700 high school students in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Engineer the Future programme is implemented in partnership with Emirates Schools Establishment and BMW Group. The programme is designed to inspire a lasting interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision which identifies STEM skills as a key element to the development of a competitive, diversified, knowledge-based economy in the UAE.

EGA’s Engineer the Future programme consists of an interactive learning experience designed to engage students in grades 9 to 12, and an opportunity to take part in an aluminium design challenge.

Some 68 percent of the students participating in Engineer the Future in the last academic year were female. In surveys taken after the sessions, students reported that their interest in studying and then pursuing careers in STEM fields increased significantly.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said, “Encouraging more young people to study and then pursue careers in STEM-related fields is essential for the achievement of the UAE’s Operation 300bn industrial growth strategy. Engineer the Future is one way at EGA that we support our youth in their interest in STEM, to have a lasting impact for nation.

Hessa Rashid, Acting Executive Director of School Development Sector at Emirates Schools Establishment, commented, “The Establishment is keen to strengthen and develop the abilities of the students in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, by launching several programmes that qualify them for academic courses that are compatible with their professional ambitions, and meet the requirements of the future labour market. The high turnout of the Engineer the Future programme is the result of cooperation with EGA, and it reflects the interest of students in studying this vital field”.

“ESE is implementing this programme and many others in cooperation with its strategic partners to improve the quality of public education and link its learning outputs to the requirements of higher education," she added.

EGA itself is a major employer of STEM professionals, with some 1,500 people working at EGA in these fields including more than 500 UAE Nationals.

More than 400 students participated in the Aluminium Design & Innovation Challenge, competing for a AED15,000 prize.

EGA recruited more than 220 UAE Nationals last year, including 100 women. The average age of EGA’s 2022 UAE National recruits was 23 years old.

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Company Young Rashid Women Market BMW Labour

Recent Stories

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

1 hour ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

1 hour ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

1 hour ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

1 hour ago
 European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

1 hour ago
 US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea ..

US Retains Channels of Communication With N. Korea on Detained Soldier - State D ..

1 hour ago
Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pog ..

Vingegaard closer to Tour title after crushing Pogacar again

2 hours ago
 French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week o ..

French Police Arrested 3,800 Rioters During Week of Unrest - Interior Minister

2 hours ago
 Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for po ..

Fazl alleges IK orchestrated 'Cypher' drama for political gains

2 hours ago
 Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sect ..

Coordination between UAE and Türkiye private sectors enhances intra-regional tr ..

2 hours ago
 WHO Concerned Over Increase in Dengue Fever Cases ..

WHO Concerned Over Increase in Dengue Fever Cases in Americas

2 hours ago
 Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahar ..

Fiery bus crash kills 34 in Algeria's remote Sahara region

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East