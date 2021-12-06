UrduPoint.com

EGA’s GAC Awards Significant Mining Contract To Guinean Firm As It Seeks To Expand Contribution To Local Economy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 11:00 PM

EGA’s GAC awards significant mining contract to Guinean firm as it seeks to expand contribution to local economy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) Emirates Global Aluminium’s bauxite mining and export subsidiary, Guinea Alumina Corporation, today announced it has awarded a significant mining contract to a Guinean firm as the company seeks to expand its contribution to the Republic of Guinea’s economy.

The contract award to Guinéenne de Prestation et de Construction is believed to be one of the largest ever to a fully-local mining contractor, and has a value of over $34 million over the next 16 months.

As a result of the contract, Guinéenne de Prestation et de Construction expects to expand its workforce by 57 people to over 300.

EGA aims to double its contribution to the economy in the countries where it operates – the United Arab Emirates and Guinea – by 2040. This will be achieved by growing EGA’s own business, increasing local procurement, and localising employment. In the UAE, EGA also sells metal to local customer companies creating further economic value.

Guinéenne de Prestation et de Construction has provided civil engineering services to GAC since 2020, and the contract is the company’s first in mining services. Guinéenne de Prestation et de Construction will be responsible for mining and crushing bauxite ore, and moving it to GAC’s railhead.

Like all contractors on GAC sites, Guinéenne de Prestation et de Construction will work to GAC’s safety requirements and under the supervision of GAC’s contractor management team which includes safety experts.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said: "This is an important contract award to a Guinean company, which will directly grow our contribution to the Guinean economy as well as building local capability in the mining supply chain. Driving sustainable economic growth is one way we fulfil our purpose of innovating aluminium to make modern life possible."

Kaba Amadou, President and Chief Executive Officer of Guinéenne de Prestation et de Construction, said: "I thank GAC for their trust in us as we expand our business into contract mining. Our commitment is to deliver tonnes to GAC safely, efficiently, and on specification. Mining is an important sector in our economy. It is imperative that we grow businesses in the mining supply chain if we are to capture the full benefits of this sector for the Guinean people."

The construction of GAC was one of the largest greenfield investments in Guinea in the past 40 years. Some 2,600 people now work at GAC.

Related Topics

Business UAE Company Guinea United Arab Emirates 2020 All Million Employment

Recent Stories

SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service ..

SAFEEN Feeders bolsters UAE-coastal feeder service fleet with addition of SAFEEN ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia, India Call for Work on Denuclearization of ..

Russia, India Call for Work on Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

4 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan expresses sorrow over Army Helicopt ..

CM Balochistan expresses sorrow over Army Helicopter crash in Siachen

4 minutes ago
 Three police personnel injured in Quetta blast

Three police personnel injured in Quetta blast

4 minutes ago
 Mortal remains of victim of Sialkot tragedy reache ..

Mortal remains of victim of Sialkot tragedy reaches Colombo

4 minutes ago
 UN Says Putin-Biden Call 'Extremely Important,' Ho ..

UN Says Putin-Biden Call 'Extremely Important,' Hopes to See De-Escalation Aroun ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.