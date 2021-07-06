UrduPoint.com
EGA’s GAC Opens $1 Million Vocational Training Centre For Young Guineans

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:15 PM

EGA’s GAC opens $1 million vocational training centre for young Guineans

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jul, 2021) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation (GAC) has opened a US$1 million vocational training centre to create opportunities for young Guineans.

The Advanced Automotive Training Centre, located in the town of Boké near GAC’s bauxite mining concession, will provide year-long courses in advanced light vehicle mechanics.

The project was equally funded by GAC and German development finance institution DEG - Deutsche Investitions- und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, within the framework of the develoPPP programme financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Highly capable mechanics are valuable employees in the local mining industry. Some graduates are expected to choose to start their vehicle repair businesses, contributing to broader economic development and creating employment opportunities for others.

Moudatou Bah, a senior manager at GAC who ran the project, said, "GAC is an important part of the economy in this region. We want to drive further sustainable economic growth by supporting Guineanisation in our industry, increasing the proportion of goods and services we procure locally, and by helping develop young people to start their successful businesses.

"I look forward to the day when a mechanic business started by a graduate of the Advanced Automotive Training Centre wins a competitive tender to supply GAC with vehicle repair services," she added.

The Advanced Automotive Training Centre is just one project at GAC to enable people from local communities to develop their employment potential or to start their revenue-generating small businesses.

