EGA’s Jebel Ali smelter certified for its environmental, social and governance performance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) today announced that its Jebel Ali smelter has received certification from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) for its strong environmental and social performance, and governance - together known as ESG.

EGA was the first middle East-headquartered company to join ASI, the leading global authority on ESG performance for the aluminium industry, in 2017. EGA also became the first Middle East company to achieve an ASI certification for its Al Taweelah smelter in 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, EGA Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are proud to again receive ASI’s esteemed stamp of approval with the certification of our Jebel Ali smelter. This ASI certification is a direct consequence of EGA’s steadfast commitment to improving our ESG performance and the overall sustainability of our business to ensure resilience into the future.

"At EGA, we believe it is not enough to produce the metal that makes modern life possible and is integral to building a more sustainable future. It also matters how responsibly and sustainably our aluminium metal is made. Strong ESG performance is, first and foremost, good and necessary for our world, for the societies in which we operate, and for our people," added Bin Kalban.

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI, said, "We warmly congratulate EGA on achieving this certification for their Jebel Ali operations. Having already certified its Al Taweelah smelting operations in 2019, the first in the Gulf region to do so, both of the company’s smelting operations are now ASI Performance Standard certified. Their ongoing commitment to ASI Certification further underscores the company’s strong commitment to sustainability principles more broadly."