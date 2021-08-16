UrduPoint.com

EGA’s Jebel Ali Smelter Certified For Its Environmental, Social And Governance Performance

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

EGA’s Jebel Ali smelter certified for its environmental, social and governance performance

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2021) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) today announced that its Jebel Ali smelter has received certification from the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) for its strong environmental and social performance, and governance - together known as ESG.

EGA was the first middle East-headquartered company to join ASI, the leading global authority on ESG performance for the aluminium industry, in 2017. EGA also became the first Middle East company to achieve an ASI certification for its Al Taweelah smelter in 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, EGA Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are proud to again receive ASI’s esteemed stamp of approval with the certification of our Jebel Ali smelter. This ASI certification is a direct consequence of EGA’s steadfast commitment to improving our ESG performance and the overall sustainability of our business to ensure resilience into the future.

"At EGA, we believe it is not enough to produce the metal that makes modern life possible and is integral to building a more sustainable future. It also matters how responsibly and sustainably our aluminium metal is made. Strong ESG performance is, first and foremost, good and necessary for our world, for the societies in which we operate, and for our people," added Bin Kalban.

Fiona Solomon, Chief Executive Officer at ASI, said, "We warmly congratulate EGA on achieving this certification for their Jebel Ali operations. Having already certified its Al Taweelah smelting operations in 2019, the first in the Gulf region to do so, both of the company’s smelting operations are now ASI Performance Standard certified. Their ongoing commitment to ASI Certification further underscores the company’s strong commitment to sustainability principles more broadly."

Related Topics

World Business Company Middle East 2017 2019 From Industry

Recent Stories

PTCL Groups celebrates the 75th Independence Day o ..

PTCL Groups celebrates the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan with national zeal ..

20 minutes ago
 Two decoits killed in police encounter

Two decoits killed in police encounter

3 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM quits after turbulent 17 months in of ..

Malaysian PM quits after turbulent 17 months in office

3 minutes ago
 Ehsaas Nashonuma program disburses Rs114 million a ..

Ehsaas Nashonuma program disburses Rs114 million among beneficiaries during FY 2 ..

5 minutes ago
 UPDATE - United Airlines Starts Routing Flights Ar ..

UPDATE - United Airlines Starts Routing Flights Around Afghan Airspace As Crisis ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 20,765 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 20,765 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.