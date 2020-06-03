UrduPoint.com
Egypt And UAE Welcome Libyan Parties Acceptance To Resume Talks On Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:15 AM

Egypt and UAE welcome Libyan parties acceptance to resume talks on ceasefire

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) ABU DHABI, 2nd June 2020 (WAM) - As part of their continuous consultation and coordination, the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, welcomed today, during a telephone call, the United Nation's announcement that the Libyan National Army, LNA, and the Government of National Accord, GNA, accepted to resume talks on ceasefire.

They also reiterated adherence to political solution that would support peace, security and stability in all parts of Libya.

In a joint statement issued today, both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Egypt and the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called for the commitment to the political process under the supervision of the United Nations, and the Berlin Conference on Libyan.

They emphasised that the political process is the only solution to achieve peace in Libya, and to maintain unity and territorial integrity.

The UAE and Egypt also affirmed that they stand with the Libyan people and all parties calling for calm to save lives of innocent civilians and to achieve stability in Libya, especially with the continuation of humanitarian efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

