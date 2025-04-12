Open Menu

Egypt Announces 3 New Oil, Gas Discoveries

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Egypt announces 3 new oil, gas discoveries

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2025) Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced three new oil and gas discoveries in the country's Western Desert.

According to a ministry statement, the discoveries made by Khalda Petroleum Company are expected to produce nearly 12 million barrels of oil equivalent and 4 million barrels of recoverable reserves.

The ministry said the three discoveries are estimated to produce 2,750 barrels of oil and condensates and 20 million cubic feet of gas per day.

