Egypt Announces 54 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:45 AM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2020) The Egyptian Health Ministry yesterday announced new 54 coronavirus, COVID-19, cases, all of them are Egyptians, who were in contact with other positive cases.

Khaled Megahed, the Ministry’s Spokesman, said that this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 456.

One more death was confirmed; raising the total number to 21.

The new fatality was a 68-year-old man.

"Up to 95 coronavirus patients have totally recovered so far," Megahed added.

"Four foreigners and 11 Egyptians were among the recovered patients today," the spokesman noted.

Moreover, the number of coronavirus patients who had now been retested for the virus and had received negative results has reached 113, after getting excellent treatment in coordination with the World Health Organisation, WHO.

