Open Menu

Egypt Categorically Rejects Any Displacement Of Palestinians From Their Land

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2025 | 02:15 AM

Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) CAIRO, 26th January, 2025 (WAM) – The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday that Cairo categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land, be it short term or long term.

A statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry this evening reaffirmed the country's commitment to the principles and parameters of a political settlement for the Palestinian cause.

The statement emphasised that the Palestinian cause remains the central issue in the middle East and that the delay in resolving it, ending the Israeli occupation, and restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people represent the root cause of instability in the region.

Related Topics

Cairo Middle East January Sunday From

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement ..

Arab Parliament rejects any calls for displacement of Palestinian people

3 minutes ago
 Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Pa ..

Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land

3 minutes ago
 Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authori ..

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital ..

Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

5 hours ago
 Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

6 hours ago
Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

6 hours ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

7 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

7 hours ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

7 hours ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

7 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East