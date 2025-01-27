Egypt categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) CAIRO, 26th January, 2025 (WAM) – The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday that Cairo categorically rejects any displacement of Palestinians from their land, be it short term or long term.

A statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry this evening reaffirmed the country's commitment to the principles and parameters of a political settlement for the Palestinian cause.

The statement emphasised that the Palestinian cause remains the central issue in the middle East and that the delay in resolving it, ending the Israeli occupation, and restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people represent the root cause of instability in the region.