Open Menu

Egypt Condemns Israeli Air Strikes On Gaza Strip

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 03:45 PM

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) CAIRO, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Arab Republic of Egypt condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli air strikes that targeted the Gaza Strip at dawn today, which resulted in the martyrdom of more than 300 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children, WAFA news agency reported.

In a statement today, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned this as a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and a dangerous escalation that risks serious consequences for regional stability.

“Egypt voiced its complete rejection of all Israeli attacks aimed at re-igniting tension in the region and thwarting efforts to calm the situation and restore stability.”

It called on the international community to intervene immediately to halt the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and prevent the region from relapsing into a renewed cycle of violence and counter-violence.

The Ministry also urged all parties to put further pressure on Israel and allow mediators to complete their efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire.

Related Topics

Israel Egypt Gaza Cairo March Women All From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

5 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

20 minutes ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

1 hour ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

1 hour ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

2 hours ago
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

2 hours ago
 Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes ..

Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..

2 hours ago
 Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International P ..

Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition

2 hours ago
 Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AE ..

Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend ..

ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..

2 hours ago
 ‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive fo ..

‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East