Egypt Condemns Israeli Air Strikes On Gaza Strip
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2025 | 03:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) CAIRO, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Arab Republic of Egypt condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli air strikes that targeted the Gaza Strip at dawn today, which resulted in the martyrdom of more than 300 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children, WAFA news agency reported.
In a statement today, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned this as a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and a dangerous escalation that risks serious consequences for regional stability.
“Egypt voiced its complete rejection of all Israeli attacks aimed at re-igniting tension in the region and thwarting efforts to calm the situation and restore stability.”
It called on the international community to intervene immediately to halt the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and prevent the region from relapsing into a renewed cycle of violence and counter-violence.
The Ministry also urged all parties to put further pressure on Israel and allow mediators to complete their efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire.
Recent Stories
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..
PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..
Saeed Ahmed Lootah Charity Foundation contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ En ..
Winners announced for ‘Date Palm International Poetry’ competition
Ruwad approves funding for 4 new projects worth AED720,000
ADNOC Drilling approves $788 million 2024 dividend, accelerates AI-enabled expan ..
‘Kan Yama Kan’ launches book donation drive for children in need
More Stories From Middle East
-
First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi4 minutes ago
-
Security Council extends mandate of United Nations Mission in Afghanistan5 minutes ago
-
Waqf Burj Al Khair donates AED1 million to support ERC projects5 minutes ago
-
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip5 minutes ago
-
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament20 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting individuals in collaborati ..35 minutes ago
-
Kuwait oil price rises to US$75.06 pb50 minutes ago
-
RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 20251 hour ago
-
China’s private rocket firm Galactic Energy sends eight satellites into orbits1 hour ago
-
‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment1 hour ago
-
Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier global medical tourism ..2 hours ago
-
UAE's strategies, policies drive global women's leadership: Noura Al Suwaidi2 hours ago