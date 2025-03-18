Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) CAIRO, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Arab Republic of Egypt condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli air strikes that targeted the Gaza Strip at dawn today, which resulted in the martyrdom of more than 300 Palestinians so far, most of them women and children, WAFA news agency reported.

In a statement today, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry condemned this as a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement and a dangerous escalation that risks serious consequences for regional stability.

“Egypt voiced its complete rejection of all Israeli attacks aimed at re-igniting tension in the region and thwarting efforts to calm the situation and restore stability.”

It called on the international community to intervene immediately to halt the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and prevent the region from relapsing into a renewed cycle of violence and counter-violence.

The Ministry also urged all parties to put further pressure on Israel and allow mediators to complete their efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire.