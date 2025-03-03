Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Egypt has condemned the Israeli government’s decision to stop the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and shut down all crossings used for humanitarian relief operations.

“These measures constitute a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement, international humanitarian law, the Fourth Geneva Convention, and all religious laws,” Egypt said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration on Sunday.

Cairo stressed that there is no justification or logic that allows the use of starving innocent civilians and imposing a siege on them, especially during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as a weapon against the Palestinian people.

Egypt called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop all illegal and inhumane practices targeting civilians as well as to condemn attempts to achieve political goals through endangering the lives of innocent people.