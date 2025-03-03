Egypt Condemns Israeli Decision To Stop Entry Of Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2025 | 12:30 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) Egypt has condemned the Israeli government’s decision to stop the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and shut down all crossings used for humanitarian relief operations.
“These measures constitute a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement, international humanitarian law, the Fourth Geneva Convention, and all religious laws,” Egypt said in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigration on Sunday.
Cairo stressed that there is no justification or logic that allows the use of starving innocent civilians and imposing a siege on them, especially during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, as a weapon against the Palestinian people.
Egypt called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop all illegal and inhumane practices targeting civilians as well as to condemn attempts to achieve political goals through endangering the lives of innocent people.
Recent Stories
Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ..
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council
Arab League calls for fair water resource management
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 201
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..
Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year
More Stories From Middle East
-
Egypt condemns Israeli decision to stop entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza6 minutes ago
-
Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers6 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed joins National Guard personnel in Hatta for Iftar36 minutes ago
-
Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Ajman's diverse tourism scene at ITB Berlin51 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy rolls out phase two of LPG Safety Campaign1 hour ago
-
Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of Dubai Judicial Council3 hours ago
-
Arab League calls for fair water resource management3 hours ago
-
Egypt stresses importance of full implementation of Gaza ceasefire3 hours ago
-
Cholera death toll in Angola rises to 2013 hours ago
-
Four killed in Gaza as destruction spreads in Jenin, Tulkarm5 hours ago
-
Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy7 hours ago
-
RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key developments across emi ..7 hours ago