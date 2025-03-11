Open Menu

Egypt Condemns Israel’s Decision To Cut Off Electricity In Gaza

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Egypt condemns Israel’s decision to cut off electricity in Gaza

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) Egypt Tuesday condemned Israel's decision to cut electricity supplies in the Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry considered the act a new violation of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention.

“Egypt reiterates its full rejection of Israel's policies of collective punishment, including suspending the entry of humanitarian aid, which only exacerbates the situation in the Gaza Strip,” the Ministry stated.

“Egypt calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take the necessary measures to halt these violations,” it added.

