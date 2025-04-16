Egypt condemns terror plot against Jordan, affirms full support

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Aaty has strongly condemned the recent terrorist plots targeting the security and stability of Jordan, expressing Egypt’s full support for all measures taken by the Jordanian authorities to safeguard the country, according to Egypt's State Information Service.

In a phone call with Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs of Jordan, on Wednesday, Abdel-Aaty reaffirmed Egypt’s firm solidarity with Jordan in confronting all forms of terrorism and extremist groups.

He stressed Egypt’s backing in facing these destructive and subversive plans, in light of Jordan’s announcement of thwarting a heinous plot aimed at destabilising the country.

The two ministers also discussed efforts to restore calm in the Gaza Strip, reinforce the ceasefire, and move forward with the second phase of the truce.

They further reviewed the dangerous developments in the West Bank, particularly in light of continued Israeli military incursions into Palestinian cities, land confiscations, and intensified settlement activities.

Additionally, they addressed the implementation of the outcomes of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee’s recent meetings and the next steps for engagement with international stakeholders.