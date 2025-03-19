Egypt Condemns Terrorist Attack On Somali President Convoy
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 05:18 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) Egypt condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the convoy of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, resulting in multiple victims, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.
Cairo reiterated its vehement rejection of all forms of terrorism and violence that threaten Somalia’s security and stability.
Egypt expressed full solidarity with Somalia, offering condolences to the government, the people, and the victims’ families, and wishing the injured a swift recovery.
