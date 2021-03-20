Egypt condemns terrorist drone attack on Riyadh oil refinery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2021) Egypt has condemned, in strong terms, the terrorist Houthi militia targeting an oil refinery, in Riyadh, with a number of drones, in a new terrorist attack that targeted the territories of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed profound denunciation and total rejection of continuation of these cowardly subversive aggressions, which represent direct threat to the security and stability of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its people as well as the security and stability of the energy supplies.

Egypt reiterated standing along the side of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in all measures and procedures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity against these terrorist acts.