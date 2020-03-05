UrduPoint.com
Egypt Confirms 3rd Coronavirus Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

Egypt confirms 3rd coronavirus case

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) Egypt’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation, WHO, confirmed on Thursday the third case of coronavirus, COVID-19, in Egypt.

The infected person is an Egyptian national who came from Serbia and transited through France for 12 hours, the ministry said in a statement, added that a few days after his arrival, the 44-year-old patient headed to a hospital where he was tested positive for the virus.

The ministry spokesperson Khaled Megahed said in the statement that the new case has been quarantined, noting that the ministry has notified the WHO.

Megahed affirmed that all the state’s hospitals and medical institutions are on high alert should any new cases arise.

