Egypt Confirms Its Fifth Participation In Arab Women Sports Tournament In Sharjah

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 07:15 PM

Egypt confirms its fifth participation in Arab Women Sports Tournament in Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jan, 2020) Sports lovers from Egypt residing in the UAE and across the region have reason to celebrate as talented sportswomen and female athletes representing four renowned clubs in Egypt will be competing in the upcoming edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament, AWST, 2020 in Sharjah.

The fifth edition of AWST 2020 running from 2nd to 12th February, will see the participation of 16 Arab countries that will compete across nine sports: shooting, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, athletics, show jumping, fencing, archery and karate.

Egypt’s fifth participation in the event, will see the country competing in four AWST competition disciplines such as basketball, volleyball, fencing and karate.

Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Deputy Head of AWST’s Supreme Organising Committee, Head of its Executive Committee, and Director General of SWS, said, "Egypt has always been superb in sports.

It has a long history of brilliance and innovation in all sports, including women’s sports.

"The country’s dedication to enhancing the capabilities of women in sports is reflected in the nation’s unrivalled representation at AWST as they [participants] play with the utmost professionalism to defend their titles, inspiring their peers from other countries. We look forward to Egypt bringing a high level of excellence and sporting spirit to AWST 2020," she added.

The representation of Egyptian sportswomen in AWST has always been outstanding, who have won 28 medals competing in AWST’s previous editions. In the 2018 edition, six Egyptian clubs participated and took home 13 medals.

