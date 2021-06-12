Egypt Congratulates UAE On UN Security Council Membership
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 02:30 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) The Arab Republic of Egypt has congratulated the UAE on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023.
Ahmed Hafez, Official Spokesperson of the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, extended the ministry's best wishes and hopes for more success to the UAE's leadership and its people.