Egypt Cuts Key Policy Rates By 225 Basis Points
Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) decided today to cut the CBE’s overnight deposit rate, overnight lending rate, and the rate of the main operation by 225 basis points to 25.00 percent, 26.00 percent, and 25.50 percent, respectively.
The Committee also decided to cut the discount rate by 225 basis points to 25.50 percent, according to a CBE statement.
Recent Stories
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of ..
Punjab Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat visits various exam centres
PPMA delegation meets Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal,
Fire engulfs oil tanker, two buses
4-day int'l educational workshop on 'Global Citizenship in Education' concludes
Malik Shah Gorgaij visits GDA Office, emphasizes for timely completion of projec ..
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar underscore ..
Privatisation Commission Board meeting held
Traders agitate service tax decision
Alcaraz finds best to reach Barcelona Open quarters
Italy's Meloni, Trump talk up EU trade deal hopes
More Stories From Middle East
-
Egypt cuts key policy rates by 225 basis points2 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy PM, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Tourism of Malta17 minutes ago
-
UAE President attends Al Nahyan family wedding celebrations32 minutes ago
-
Noatum Maritime, ASRY launch joint venture with tugboat delivery in Bahrain1 hour ago
-
RAK Ruler receives US Consul General2 hours ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed chairs first meeting of Supreme Committee overseeing organisation of Dubai Airshow 2 ..2 hours ago
-
Circular economy critical for achieving sustainable development, offering significant economic, soci ..2 hours ago
-
Jawahar Al Qasimi meets with female diplomats2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi’s top innovation centres partner to boost AI-powered life science discovery3 hours ago
-
King’s College Hospital London in Dubai successfully carries out emirate’s first paediatric live ..3 hours ago
-
ADIO, DoH, Hub71 join forces to position Abu Dhabi as global epicentre for life sciences investment3 hours ago
-
GPSSA Board reviews strategy, investment performance in Q2 meeting3 hours ago