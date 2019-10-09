Egypt, Cyprus, Greece condemn Turkey over Eastern Mediterranean exploration

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) Egypt, Cyprus and Greece dismissed as "unilateral " and "provocative" the Turkish measures over offshore drilling in disputed waters.

During a press conference following a tripartite summit in Cairo on Tuesday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi condemned the "unilateral practices that would destabilise the entire region and harm the interests of [its] countries."

Nicos Anastasiades, President of Cyprus, slammed Ankara's "unilateral" and "unacceptable" acts.

He vowed to take all "available diplomatic measures" to put an end Turkey's violations, which he said are jeopardising stability and security in the region.

Greece also criticised Turkey's actions as "illegitimate" and "provocative."

The three countries also expressed their "deep concern" against the "illegal and illegitimate operation" military operation that Turkey announced it was leading in Syrian territories and strongly condemned any Turkish attempts to undermine the territorial integrity of Syria.

During the summit, the three countries agreed on a number of programmes and signed several documents to boost joint investments in the next two years, El-Sisi said.

They also addressed the crises in Libya and Syria and affirmed the right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent state.