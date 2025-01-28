Egypt Denies Reports Of Phone Call Between El-Sisi, Trump
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 06:45 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) A high-ranking official denied reports circulated by some media outlets on Tuesday about a phone call between Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, Ahram Online news website reported.
The official emphasised that any phone call involving President El-Sisi is announced per established protocols for heads of state.
“It is essential to ensure accuracy, especially regarding communications of this nature, given the critical timing and the delicate situation in the middle East,” the official stressed.
