Egypt denounces Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2021) Egypt has strongly condemned the terrorist Houthi militia latest attack on Saudi Arabia by the launch of two booby-trapped drones, intercepted by the Coalition Forces.

In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed profound denunciation and total rejection of the continuation of these cowardly subversive aggressions, which represent a flagrant violation of the rules of international and humanitarian law and a direct threat to regional security and stability.

"This is despite Saudi Arabia's persistent efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution to the protracted Yemeni crisis," it added.

Egypt reiterated its strong support for the Kingdom, in all measures and procedures it takes to protect its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity against these terrorist acts.