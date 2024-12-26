Egypt Denounces Israeli Minister's Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Sumaira FH Published December 26, 2024 | 11:15 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) The Arab Republic of Egypt has strongly condemned the incursion of Israeli Minister of National Security into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, carried out under the protection of Israeli occupation police, and expressed its outright rejection of this provocative act.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt warned against such extremist actions, describing them as a blatant violation. It called on Israel to comply with its obligations as an occupying power and stressed the importance of respecting the status of Al-Aqsa Mosque as a place of worship exclusively for Muslims.
