Egypt Extends State Of Emergency For Another 3 Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Egypt extends state of emergency for another 3 months

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jul, 2021) President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt has extended the state of emergency across the country for another three months; starting at 1:00 am on Saturday, 24th July 2021.

The decision, which was published in the Official Gazette on Thursday, allows Armed Forces and the police to take the necessary measures to confront the dangers of terrorism, including its funding; maintain security across the country, protect public and private property, and save the lives of citizens.

