Egypt Extends State Of Emergency For Another Three Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 12:15 PM

Egypt extends state of emergency for another three months

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2020) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has issued a decision to extend the state of emergency in the country for three months, starting from today, Tuesday, 28th April, reported the middle East news Agency, MENA.

The Armed Forces and the Police Force have been directed under the decision to "take the necessary steps to confront the dangers of terrorism, including its financing, maintain security throughout the country, protect public and private property, and save the lives of citizens."

Middle East

