Egypt, France, EU sign €262.3 million in development agreements

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The Egyptian government signed nine agreements for concessional financing and grants with France and the European Union, with a total value of €262.3 million, to implement priority projects in water treatment, sanitation, electricity and rail transport sectors.

The agreements were signed during the state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Egypt, which also witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the two countries in the presence of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, also signed two joint declarations with the French side to renew technical and financial cooperation and implement four new development projects as part of a shared vision to support Egypt’s economic development efforts.

Al-Mashat said the agreements mark a new phase in Egypt-France relations and are a culmination of ongoing cooperation, reflecting the strength and growth of Egypt’s ties with Europe in recent years.