Egypt, France, EU Sign €262.3 Million In Development Agreements
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2025 | 07:30 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The Egyptian government signed nine agreements for concessional financing and grants with France and the European Union, with a total value of €262.3 million, to implement priority projects in water treatment, sanitation, electricity and rail transport sectors.
The agreements were signed during the state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Egypt, which also witnessed the signing of a strategic partnership agreement between the two countries in the presence of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
Egypt’s Minister of Planning, Economic Development and International Cooperation, Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, also signed two joint declarations with the French side to renew technical and financial cooperation and implement four new development projects as part of a shared vision to support Egypt’s economic development efforts.
Al-Mashat said the agreements mark a new phase in Egypt-France relations and are a culmination of ongoing cooperation, reflecting the strength and growth of Egypt’s ties with Europe in recent years.
Recent Stories
Pakistan welcomes int’l institutions to explore investment opportunities: COAS ..
Egypt, France, EU sign €262.3 million in development agreements
OPEC Fund supports Dominican Republic economy through SME financing
Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon 2025
RTA completes installation of solar energy systems at 22 facilities
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025
Pak-Türkiye agree to establish strong, sustainable partnership in energy sector
CJP chairs session of stakeholders to improve justice system
MD Rizvi enhances NPF vision to meet modern demands
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier Russian think-tank
Elderly man killed after hit by motorcycle
Lady drug supplier among 6 arrested with 1.5 kg heroin & 8 kg charas
More Stories From Middle East
-
Egypt, France, EU sign €262.3 million in development agreements6 minutes ago
-
OPEC Fund supports Dominican Republic economy through SME financing6 minutes ago
-
Dubai Land Department launches new real estate alliance to support ‘Real Estate i’ promotion str ..6 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon 202520 minutes ago
-
Dozens martyred as Israeli airstrikes intensify on Gaza; home demolitions in West Bank21 minutes ago
-
RTA completes installation of solar energy systems at 22 facilities21 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 202521 minutes ago
-
UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board35 minutes ago
-
DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime Minister35 minutes ago
-
FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma35 minutes ago
-
BRICS Grain Exchange to strengthen global food security: Russian Deputy Prime Minister36 minutes ago
-
President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation36 minutes ago