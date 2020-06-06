UrduPoint.com
Egypt, IMF Reach Staff-level Agreement On 12-Month $5.2 Bn Stand-by Arrangement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 02:15 AM

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2020) In response to a request from the Egyptian authorities, an International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission led by Uma Ramakrishnan held virtual meetings from May 19 to June 5, 2020 with the Egyptian authorities to discuss IMF financial support for the authorities’ policy plans to ensure macroeconomic stability and a strong economic recovery. At the end of the virtual discussions, Ramakrishnan issued the following statement: "I am pleased to announce that the Egyptian authorities and the IMF team have reached staff-level agreement on economic policies that could be supported by a 12-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). The SBA, with requested access of SDR 3.8 billion (equivalent to around US$5.2 billion), supports the authorities’ efforts to maintain macroeconomic stability amid the COVID-19 shock while continuing to advance key structural reforms.

"This will safeguard the gains achieved by Egypt over the past three years and put the country on strong footing for sustained recovery as well as higher and more inclusive growth and job creation over the medium term. The SBA will also aim to support health and social spending, improve fiscal transparency, and advance further reforms to spur private-sector-led growth and job creation The arrangement is also expected to catalyze additional bilateral and multilateral financial support. This agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive board, which is expected to consider Egypt’s request in the coming weeks."

