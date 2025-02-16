- Home
Egypt, Jordan Emphasise Necessity Of Starting Reconstruction Of Gaza Strip Without Displacing Palestinians
Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 06:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) CAIRO, 16th February, 2025 (WAM) – Egypt and Jordan emphasised the necessity of immediately starting the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip, without displacing the Palestinians from their land.
This came when President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.
The Crown Prince of Jordan confirmed his country's support for Egypt's efforts to develop a reconstruction plan for Gaza, while ensuring the Palestinians remain on their land.
He also reaffirmed Jordan's support for the upcoming Emergency Arab Summit on the Palestinian issue, hosted by Egypt, emphasising the imperative for an Arab consensus on this matter.
Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting touched on the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. Egypt's efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, the exchange of hostages and detainees, and the delivery of humanitarian aid were also reviewed.
