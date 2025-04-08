Open Menu

Egypt, Jordan, France Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Reject Displacement Of Palestinians

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 01:45 AM

Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement of Palestinians

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) The leaders of Egypt, Jordan, and France held a joint phone call with US President Donald Trump on Monday to discuss securing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as stated by the Egyptian presidency. The call took place after a trilateral summit in Cairo, where the three leaders underlined the urgent need to halt hostilities, protect civilians, and ensure humanitarian aid access.

During the call, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt, King Abdullah II of Jordan, and French President Emmanuel Macron emphasised the importance of guaranteeing a ceasefire in Gaza. They stressed the immediate resumption of full humanitarian aid access and the swift release of all hostages and detainees.

At the conclusion of the trilateral summit in Cairo, the three leaders issued a joint statement calling for an immediate ceasefire and full humanitarian assistance to Gaza. They also affirmed their commitment to implementing the ceasefire agreement signed on 19 January, which mandates the release of hostages and detainees while ensuring civilian protection.

They underscored that the governance and security of Gaza and Palestinian territories must remain under the Palestinian Authority’s management, with robust regional and international support.

In addition, the leaders reiterated their backing for the Gaza reconstruction plan, initially adopted during the Arab Summit in Cairo on March 4 and later endorsed by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on 7 March.

The joint statement also called for an end to unilateral actions that undermine the prospects of a two-state solution and exacerbate tensions in the region. The leaders emphasised the importance of respecting the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem’s holy sites and rejected any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians or annex Palestinian land, which they deemed both illegal and unacceptable.

