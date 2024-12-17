Open Menu

Egypt, Jordan Stress Importance Of Establishing Independent Palestinian State

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2024 | 02:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) CAIRO, 16th December, 2024 (WAM) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and King Abdullah II of Jordan have emphasised the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ensuring the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid.

This came during a summit meeting between the Egyptian President and the Jordanian King in Cairo, attended by delegations from both countries.

Both sides reaffirmed their rejection of any attempts to eliminate the Palestinian cause or displace Palestinians. They stressed the importance of establishing an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the only guarantee for achieving peace and stability in the region.

