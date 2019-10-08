Egypt, Jordan, Uzbekistan delegations explore UAE’s best practices, governance models

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) Government delegations from Egypt, Jordan and Uzbekistan explored the UAE’s successful experiences and governance models through official visits, as part of relevant strategic partnership agreements related to government modernisation.

The visits aim to reinforce related partnerships and exchange knowledge and success stories, as well as present development ideas and visions for improving government work and supporting the coordination between the UAE Government and the government of relevant countries.

Dr. Yasir Alnaqbi, Assistant Director-General for Leadership and Government Capabilities at the Prime Minister's Office of the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, said that the visits aim to enable knowledge exchange, improve government work and adopt innovative solutions to the challenges facing vital sectors.

The delegations explored the experiences of several government authorities, as well as their working mechanisms and key programmes and initiatives that aim to improve government performance, along with the UAE’s model of training leaders and capacity building, he added.

The delegations, which comprised government officials and employees from various government authorities explored the best practices of ten Emirati authorities, which are the Ministry of Cabinet and Future Affairs, the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, the General Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, the Dubai Land Department, the Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University and the Mohammed bin Rashid school of Government.

During the visits, discussion sessions were held on the key challenges facing government work, the outcomes of various development programmes, and the implementation of national initiatives, programmes and strategies that aim to improve government performance. Several workshops were also held that explained ways of encouraging innovation in government work and adopting new technologies.

The partnership between the governments of the UAE, Jordan, Egypt and Uzbekistan covers a range of areas, including exchanging knowledge, benefitting from successful government work experiences, and applying the best practices in government services, smart services and institutional performance.