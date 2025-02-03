Egypt, Kuwait Discuss Current Regional Situation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 01:30 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) CAIRO, 3rd February, 2025 (WAM) – President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt stressed the vital need to strengthen joint efforts to ensure the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid and relief into Gaza Strip, and to solidify the ceasefire in order to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement.
This will contribute to restoring regional stability, paving the way for a political path conducive to the implementation of the two-state solution, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy, said President El-Sisi during a meeting here today with Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait.
The meeting touched on the current regional situation, primarily developments in the Gaza Strip, the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the sector.
The President expressed Egypt's appreciation for Kuwait’s steadfast stances in support of the Palestinian cause, as well as its leading role in humanitarian work
Recent Stories
Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation
Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to ..
UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France
Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries
19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorro ..
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcar ..
OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agr ..
Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative
From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of b ..
China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 2025
King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition
More Stories From Middle East
-
Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation6 minutes ago
-
Mleiha National Park launches ‘Come Closer’ campaign connecting visitors to nature, culture1 hour ago
-
UAE resident claims victory at Inaugural L’Étape Dubai by Tour de France1 hour ago
-
Arab Parliament calls for localising AI industry in Arab countries2 hours ago
-
19th Forum of UAE AmbassadorsوRepresentatives of Missions Abroad begins tomorrow2 hours ago
-
M42, Bahrain Royal Medical Services form strategic alliance to enhance healthcare3 hours ago
-
OPEC Fund, Mauritania strengthen cooperation with US$120 million-partnership agreement4 hours ago
-
Brand Dubai concludes Hatta Winter initiative4 hours ago
-
From AI ethics to Gen Z’s $3 trillion economy: SEF 2025 spotlights future of business4 hours ago
-
China's Taicang Port sees surge in NEV throughput since beginning of 20254 hours ago
-
King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February4 hours ago
-
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival crowns winners of Startup Pitch Competition5 hours ago