Egypt, Kuwait discuss current regional situation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) CAIRO, 3rd February, 2025 (WAM) – President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt stressed the vital need to strengthen joint efforts to ensure the delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid and relief into Gaza Strip, and to solidify the ceasefire in order to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

This will contribute to restoring regional stability, paving the way for a political path conducive to the implementation of the two-state solution, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy, said President El-Sisi during a meeting here today with Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait.

The meeting touched on the current regional situation, primarily developments in the Gaza Strip, the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the sector.

The President expressed Egypt's appreciation for Kuwait’s steadfast stances in support of the Palestinian cause, as well as its leading role in humanitarian work