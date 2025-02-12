Egypt launches unified government services card to drive digital transformation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) Ghada Mostafa Labib, Deputy Minister for Institutional Development at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Egypt, affirmed that the Unified Government Services Card represents a strategic step towards achieving comprehensive digital transformation in Egypt.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of her participation in the second day of the World Government Summit 2025, she explained that the initiative falls within Egypt’s National Digital Strategy and aims to support the Sustainable Development Goals and Egypt Vision 2030.

She revealed that the project has been successfully implemented in Port Said Governorate as a pilot model, benefiting around 200,000 citisens. The initiative is set to be rolled out nationwide and integrated with the Universal Health Insurance System.

She pointed out that the card has achieved remarkable results, including a 99.9% success rate in protecting personal data, 95% accuracy in data and quality of services provided, and a reduction of 80% in the time required to complete government transactions. Additionally, the initiative has decreased paper usage by 70%.

She emphasised that Egypt’s experience underscores the importance of comprehensive planning and phased implementation, leveraging emerging technologies, and enhancing integration among government entities.

She concluded by highlighting that the Unified Government Services Card serves as an innovative model in digital transformation, contributing to Egypt’s position as a leading nation in utilising technology to achieve sustainable development and build an exceptional digital government.