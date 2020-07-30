UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Praises Saudi, UAE Efforts To Solve Yemen Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Egypt praises Saudi, UAE efforts to solve Yemen crisis

CIARO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) Egypt praised efforts exerted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its keenness to implement the Riyadh Agreement, according to a Wednesday statement issued by Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement added that Egypt further expressed its appreciation for the role of the United Arab Emirates in supporting the political solution in Yemen Egypt further hailed the Saudi initiative that proposes a mechanism to accelerate the implementation of the agreement between the Yemeni government and the Transitional Council.

The initiative included specific elements targeting ceasefire, halting escalation, and supporting the political solution path, in addition to activating the role of the Yemeni State’s institutions in achieving security and stability in the country.

"Egypt welcomes the responsiveness of the Yemeni legitimate government and the Southern Transitional Council to the new mechanism, which aims to overcome standing obstacles, and to create the suitable atmosphere for resuming the political process to solve the Yemeni crisis," read the statement.

Related Topics

Egypt Yemen Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds 8th mee ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed hails Dubai Statistics Centre& ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Cypriot FM discuss efforts to ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kenyan FM review bilateral rel ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Jordanian FM discuss regional ..

36 minutes ago

ADJD launches &quot;Barzah with a businessman&quot ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.